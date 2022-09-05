scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Babli Bouncer trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia’s transformation from a ‘pehelwaan’ to a bouncer

Babli Bouncer marks the return of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama Indu Sarkar. Babli Bouncer will have an OTT release on September 23.

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest Babli Bouncer sees her in a new avatar. (Photo: PR Handout)

A female ‘pehelwaan’, in a village full of male body builder bouncers, becomes a bouncer herself. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest film Babli Bouncer follows the journey of the titular character as she navigates all  the curveballs life throws at her, at her own terms.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer is billed as a “delightful fun family entertainer” which features Tamannaah as a lady bouncer. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The makers dropped the film’s two-minute plus trailer on Monday, which places Tamannaah’s Babli in Fatehpur Beri, which, as Saurabh Shukla’s voiceover puts it, is ‘village of bouncers.’

Babli defies gender norms — she can’t make perfectly round chapatis,but lifts the heaviest of weights in the gym with ease — and eventually has her life transformed when she lands a job: that of a lady bouncer in a club.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer will release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film’s concept, story and screenplay are credited to Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. Babli Bouncer also marks the return to direction for Bhandarkar, who last helmed the 2017 drama Indu Sarkar, featuring Kirti Kulhari.

Tamannaah was last seen in Bollywood in the 2019 thriller Khamoshi, opposite Prabhudheva. The actor now has a packed slate with projects like Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film Bhola Shankar, Prime Video’s Jee Karda and Netflix’s Plan A Plan B, costarring Riteish Deshmukh.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:28:53 pm
