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Babita Singh Reporting trailer: Nimisha Sajayan’s cop goes rogue as she solves a murder
Babita Singh Reporting trailer: Nimisha Sajayan plays a female cop who is on a mission to solve a murder mystery while suspended. The crime thriller also features Barun Sobti, Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.
Women in uniform, caught between professional responsibilities, personal commitments and never getting their due, have made for some excellent television over the years — from Soni to Delhi Crime, and Aranyak to Roar. There is a new cop joining their ranks — Nimisha Sajayan’s Babita in Babita Singh Reporting. With executive producer Sudeep Sharma (Paatal Lok, Kohraa) and director Ambiecka Pandit (Black Warrant) involved, the expectations from this one are high.
The film’s makers dropped a trailer on Friday, August 26, 2026, showcasing Nimisha as a female cop, extremely skilled but isn’t taken seriously by her colleagues, constantly judged by the society and her own.
The trailer begins with Babita Singh aka Baby, trying to please her superior by recording his video of him entering the police station on his bike, essayed by Rajesh Kumar. Her aim is to get her leave approved so that she can visit her in-law’s. However, the superior won’t settle for this, and demands favours beyond one’s moral integrity. She is ultimately suspended, and it’s during her suspension period that she reconnects with her childhood friend, Bansi (Barun Sobti), who dies in suspicious circumstances.
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Babita Singh’s husband and her family try to clip her wings but she refuses to let go of the case. The makers shared this video on Instagram, with the caption, “What happens when an investigation hits home quite literally?”
Take a look at the film Babita Singh Reporting Video’s trailer below:
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Known for her work down South, it’s refreshing to see Nimisha Sajayan portray a character from the North. The Malik actor has absorbed the nuances of the character to the tee, and makes it look exceptionally convincing.
Barun Sobti, contrary to his real life personality, can be the most ruthless, rugged, and intimidating character onscreen. Babita Singh Reporting hasn’t revealed much about his character, Bansi, which leaves the audience further intrigued. However, it is evident that the Paatal Lok actor’s role is quite an integral one.
Babita Singh Reporting starts streaming from August 28, 2026 onwards on Prime Video.
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