Babita Singh Reporting trailer: Nimisha Sajayan’s cop goes rogue as she solves a murder

Women in uniform, caught between professional responsibilities, personal commitments and never getting their due, have made for some excellent television over the years — from Soni to Delhi Crime, and Aranyak to Roar. There is a new cop joining their ranks — Nimisha Sajayan’s Babita in Babita Singh Reporting. With executive producer Sudeep Sharma (Paatal Lok, Kohraa) and director Ambiecka Pandit (Black Warrant) involved, the expectations from this one are high.

The film’s makers dropped a trailer on Friday, August 26, 2026, showcasing Nimisha as a female cop, extremely skilled but isn’t taken seriously by her colleagues, constantly judged by the society and her own.