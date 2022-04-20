scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor arrive for Babita’s birthday. See photos

Babita is celebrating her 75th birthday on Wednesday. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others gathered for her birthday celebration.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 6:17:56 pm
babita birthdayNeetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor gathered for Babita's birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Babita Kapoor is celebrating her 75th birthday on Wednesday. Daughters Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan, and other family members including Neetu Kapoor and Ritu Jain came together to celebrate her special day.

Kareena was seen in a red dress while Karisma opted for striped co-ords.

kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor clicked arriving for mom Babita’s birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena shared a throwback photo of her mother on Instagram.

saif ali khan Saif Ali Khan clicked in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

karisma kapoor Karisma Kapoor spotted arriving for Babita’s birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
neetu kapoor Neetu Kapoor is still sporting the mehendi that she got done for her son’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
rima jain Rima Jain waved at the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The entire Kapoor family recently got together for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Held on April 14 at Ranbir and Alia’s residence in Mumbai, the wedding was a close-knit affair.

Alia announced her wedding on Instagram on the same evening. She shared a few photos from the ceremony on her social media and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read |When Abhishek Bachchan’s response to ‘how it feels to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world’ surprised Aishwarya Rai

Alia also shared a few photos from her mehendi ceremony where Ranbir and Neetu were seen dancing. Ranbir performed with Rishi Kapoor’s photo.

ranbir kapoor rishi kapoor Ranbir Kapoor remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor on mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir are off to their work commitments after their wedding.

Babita Kapoor turns 75: Kareena says ‘no beauty like Mamma’s’

