Babil Khan shares unseen photos of Irrfan Khan and family: ‘Take that chance to tell them you love them back’

Since Irrfan Khan‘s death in 2020, his son Babil Khan‘s Instagram page has become a cathartic experience for his fans. The young man, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Netflix’s Qala, keeps sharing stories and pictures from Irrfan’s life. On Thursday, Babil shared unseen photos of his family and also penned an emotional note for them.

Calling his family ‘strange’, Babil wrote that every family is weird and that’s the most beautiful thing about humans. He added that while there’s an undeniable fear of the future, one keeps pursuing what they want. Babil wrote, “Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead.”

He noted that his family includes a ‘thespis father’ who did not want to belong to this world, a ‘warrior mother’ who keeps fighting with the same passion as she loves, and an ‘ingenious brother’ who can relate patterns in economics to music. And lastly him, a ‘kid who loves to cry watching children or family animated films’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

“In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love,” Babil further wrote.

He concluded his note by saying that one needs to tell each other that they love them and not take that chance to express for granted. “The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted.”

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor.