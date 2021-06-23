scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Babil remembers Irrfan Khan: ‘I’ve been working so hard, wish you were here to witness’

Babil Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share photos of himself and his later father Irrfan Khan.

Mumbai
Updated: June 23, 2021 7:49:10 pm
babil irrfan khanBabil shares photos of his late father Irrfan Khan. (Photo: Babil/Instagram)

Babil Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to remember his late father and actor Irrfan Khan.

Sharing a few pictures of himself and Irrfan, Babil wrote, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.”

In one of the photos, Irrfan can be seen sharing a light moment with Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania. In another photo, Irrfan is seen caressing a calf. The next two photos give us a peek into the warm equation that Irrfan shared with Babil.

 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, which also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
