Babil remembers Irrfan Khan: ‘I’ve been working so hard, wish you were here to witness’

Babil Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to remember his late father and actor Irrfan Khan.

Sharing a few pictures of himself and Irrfan, Babil wrote, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.”

In one of the photos, Irrfan can be seen sharing a light moment with Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania. In another photo, Irrfan is seen caressing a calf. The next two photos give us a peek into the warm equation that Irrfan shared with Babil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, which also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.