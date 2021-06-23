Babil remembers Irrfan Khan: ‘I’ve been working so hard, wish you were here to witness’

Updated: June 23, 2021 7:49:10 pm
Babil Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to remember his late father and actor Irrfan Khan.
Sharing a few pictures of himself and Irrfan, Babil wrote, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.”
In one of the photos, Irrfan can be seen sharing a light moment with Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania. In another photo, Irrfan is seen caressing a calf. The next two photos give us a peek into the warm equation that Irrfan shared with Babil.
On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, which also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.
