Babil Khan, Yami Gautam turn showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, actor Yami Gautam, Bhagyashree and Shamita Shetty walked the ramp at the Lakme India Fashion Week on October 16. Babil, who made his debut on the ramp by turning a showstopper for a designer, called the opportunity ‘huge’.

Babil walked for designer Pawan Sachdeva, who’s collection was called ‘The People of Tomorrow’. According to a report by PTI, Babil said, “It is a huge opportunity for me to be show-stopping for such a reputed designer’s collection. I love his style and I am thrilled and nervous. ”I’m all for sustainable fashion and this collection as well as the fashion week is primed to promote it in a big way.”

Yami turned showstopper for designers Shyamal and Bhumika and walked the ramp in a beautiful pale blush pink lehenga. Shamita, walked the ramp for Rina Dhaka and turned the perfect showstopper while sporting colorful side slit skirt. Veteran actor Bhagyashree also walked the ramp in a beautiful red and black saree. Bhagyashree was the showstopper for designer Sanjukta Dutta.

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his debut with the feature film Qala, which will be released on Netflix. The film is directed by Anvita Dutta. He also has YRF’s web series The Railway Men, in the pipeline.