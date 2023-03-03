Babil Khan breaks Uorfi Javed’s head gear at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event; Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan pose together

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded event last night in Mumbai for the premier of their fashion film, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. The event was attended by many famous names who put their best fashion foot forward. Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl, Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic attended the event along with many other notable names. Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law-to-be Radhika Merchant was in the limelight as was Irrfan Khan’s son and Qala fame actor Babil Khan who carried his one-of-a-kind outfit with elan.

Social media influencers such as Uorfi Javed, Komal Pandey and her beau Siddharth Batra and Kusha Kapila were also seen at the event.

Uorfi Javed shared some inside photos from the event. While she was seen hugging Sussanne Khan in a photo, she was also upset as she claimed Babil Khan broke her head gear as ‘he got jealous’.

Shweta Bachchan shared some inside photos as well. “A night well spent – some friends some family some crazy fashion ( my vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress that I squeezed into ) the show stopper was Mr J, in all his jewels!!! And most importantly many kisses from my mama 🫶🏽 Congratulations Abu & Sandy on the new drop ! Love always ♥️♥️,” she wrote.

See some inside photos from the night:

Here are more photos and video last night’s party:

The light was nothing less than a red carpet-event!