Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Babil Khan breaks Uorfi Javed’s head gear at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event; Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan pose together

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Radhika Merchant, Babil Khan and Uorfi Javed attended a party night hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Uorfi Javed and Shweta Bachchan shared inside photos from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eventUorfi Javed and Shweta Bachchan shared inside photos from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event. (Photo Uorfi JavedInstagram, Varinder Chawla, Shweta BachchanInstagram)

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded event last night in Mumbai for the premier of their fashion film, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor. The event was attended by many famous names who put their best fashion foot forward. Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl, Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic attended the event along with many other notable names. Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law-to-be Radhika Merchant was in the limelight as was Irrfan Khan’s son and Qala fame actor Babil Khan who carried his one-of-a-kind outfit with elan.

Social media influencers such as Uorfi Javed, Komal Pandey and her beau Siddharth Batra and Kusha Kapila were also seen at the event.

Uorfi Javed shared some inside photos from the event. While she was seen hugging Sussanne Khan in a photo, she was also upset as she claimed Babil Khan broke her head gear as ‘he got jealous’.

Shweta Bachchan shared some inside photos as well. “A night well spent – some friends some family some crazy fashion ( my vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress that I squeezed into ) the show stopper was Mr J, in all his jewels!!! And most importantly many kisses from my mama 🫶🏽 Congratulations Abu & Sandy on the new drop ! Love always ♥️♥️,” she wrote.

See some inside photos from the night:

(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram) (Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram) (Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram) (Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram) (Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram) (Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Here are more photos and video last night’s party:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The light was nothing less than a red carpet-event!

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:03 IST
