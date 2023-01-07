scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Babil Khan shares old pictures on father Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: ‘Remembering a day when you arrived here’

Babil Khan shared some old pictures from his childhood with mother Sutapa Sikdar and late father Irrfan Khan.

Babil KhanActor Babil Khan remembered father Irrfan Khan on the latter's birth anniversary. (Photo: Instagram/babil.i.k)
Babil Khan shares old pictures on father Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary: 'Remembering a day when you arrived here'
Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with the film Qala, shared some unseen pictures of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan. To commemorate Irrfan’s birth anniversary, Babil wrote an emotional caption expressing how he misses him.

Irrfan died in April of 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was known for a body of work that spanned Hollywood and Bollywood, and included films such as Life In A Metro, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Haidar, The Amazing Spider Man, Life of Pi and Jurassic World.

In the photos that he shared on Instagram, Babil is seen playing in his father’s arms, sleeping next to him, getting clicked by him. He captioned the post, “Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here.”

Check out Babil’s post –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Babil had earlier said that his debut film Qala came to him as a time when he needed it the most. During a media interaction, the actor said, “One of my close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe.”

Babil got a positive response with his performance in Qala, which was directed by Anvitaa Dutt and released on Netflix late last year.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
