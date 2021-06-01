Babil Khan shares last photos clicked by father Irrfan Khan: ‘Baba decided Ayaan, mumma will shave my head’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan reminisced the older times when his late father wanted to give him a haircut but he refused it. The actor, who will soon be making his acting debut, shared on Instagram a series of photos featuring himself with his mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan. The photos were clicked by Irrfan a few days before he passed away.

Along with the pictures, Babil recalled how Irrfan made Sutapa and Ayaan shave Babil’s head on April 15, 2020, a few days before he died due to cancer. “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020)📸: @irrfan,” Babil wrote on Instagram.

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor. Ever since he passed away, Babil often remembers his father and share throwback pictures of himself with him. He recently revisited ‘the best holi celebrations’ of his life at their Jhaansi house. He posted a couple of photos of Irrfan enjoying the festival.

On the work front, Babil Khan will be making his debut with the Netflix film Qala. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Bulbull fame Tripti Dimri opposite Khan.