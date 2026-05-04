Babil Khan returns to film sets after mental health struggles, makes a promise to fans

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has quietly navigated a deeply emotional phase in the recent past, stepping away from the spotlight after opening up about personal struggles and the pressures of the film industry. Now, as he returns to set and resumes work, the young actor shared a warm note for his fan.

Babil Khan is back on film sets, stepping into the second schedule of his upcoming project. Marking the moment, Babil took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans, one that beautifully captures both his love for storytelling and his appreciation for the unwavering support he continues to receive.