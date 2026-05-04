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Babil Khan returns to film sets after mental health struggles, makes a promise to fans
Babil Khan returns to set with gratitude and passion, penning an emotional message that reflects his deep bond with audiences and dedication to his craft.
Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has quietly navigated a deeply emotional phase in the recent past, stepping away from the spotlight after opening up about personal struggles and the pressures of the film industry. Now, as he returns to set and resumes work, the young actor shared a warm note for his fan.
Babil Khan is back on film sets, stepping into the second schedule of his upcoming project. Marking the moment, Babil took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans, one that beautifully captures both his love for storytelling and his appreciation for the unwavering support he continues to receive.
“As I start the 2nd schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you from your screens very soon,” he wrote.
See Babil Khan’s latest post here:
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Babil Khan’s upcoming project
While details about of Babil Khan’s film remain under wraps, his return to set signals an exciting new phase in his career.
More about Babil Khan
The actor, who debuted with the 2022 Triptii Dimri-starrer Qala, was caught up in a controversy in May when he posted a video appearing emotional and calling the industry fake. He later took down the video and deactivated his social media accounts.
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Babil Khan has been open about going through a difficult phase marked by depression and emotional strain, a period that briefly pulled him away from the spotlight. The young actor spoke candidly about feeling overwhelmed by the loss of his father, expectations, and the pressures of the industry, choosing to step back and focus on his mental well-being.
Disclaimer: While this article discusses personal experiences and emotional well-being, it is for informational purposes and does not constitute professional advice. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or experiencing psychological distress, please reach out to a mental health professional or a dedicated helpline for support.
HELP IS A CALL AWAY MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS
AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: English, Hindi
Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24×7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu
Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English
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