Babil Khan remembers Irrfan on birth anniversary: ‘This time I could not forget your birthday’

On Irrfan Khan’s 54th birth anniversary, son Babil Khan got emotional as he posted a throwback video featuring his father, mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan. He shared how Irrfan didn’t believe in celebrating birthdays and never encouraged anyone to remember his birthday as well.

Sharing an old video which probably Irrfan, Sutapa and Ayaan made for Babil while he was away from the family, Babil wrote, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours.”

However, Babil could not forget his father Irrfan’s birthday this year. “We celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried,” Babil added in his heartfelt note.

Concluding the note, Babil wrote, “It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”

Born on January 7, 1966, as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur, Irrfan gave movie buffs some memorable characters. He passed away last year in April after a long battle with cancer.