Babil Khan remembers father Irrfan Khan with a poem: ‘You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an unseen photo of his parents – Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. Babil also shared a poem with the photo.

Sharing a photo of his parents, Babil wrote, “My dreams are stirred in the smell of sand, after the last monsoon rain. I’ve kept my wounds open for you, for I’m afraid that scars can lie and I sure have learnt to feign. Looking for a painting in the cigarette stains between your fingertips and a memory in the fumes of butane. You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away. Your ashes healed the soil, now in the wind, you play.”

Babil often shares unseen photos of his late father offering a glimpse into the personal life of the actor that was hidden away from his fans.

Much like his father, Babil is all set to make his way into the world of movies. He will soon be seen in Qala, which is being produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The film will release on Netflix. He was also announced as a cast member of YRF’s upcoming web series titled The Railway Men, based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. The show also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu.

A few days ago, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah spoke about Irrfan’s passing and shared with indianexpress.com, “I spoke to him several times over the phone even when he was in the hospital in London. It was amazing and it was a real lesson how he dealt with it. He would say: ‘I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this grim reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him.’ Of course, it was a terrible loss. But it was not in our hands. It was just your bodily machinery shutting down. You don’t have any control over it.”