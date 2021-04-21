Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wants to work with Amitabh Bachchan, says ‘I will make Baba’s fans proud one day’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he’ll make the fans of his late father proud. Babil, who’s set to make his acting debut with Netflix film Qala, wrote an Instagram post, where he also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing a click from the sets of Piku, which starred both Irrfan and Amitabh, Babil wrote, “I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan ).”

Babil’s post comes days after he opened his heart about why he’s stopped sharing memories of Irrfan on his social media account. When a user asked him, “When will you share something about Irrfan sir?” Babil responded saying, “I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I’m using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I’m so confused on what to do.”

We got to see the first teaser look of Babil from his debut film Qala recently. The Netflix film is being produced by Anushka Sharma under her Clean Slate Filmz, and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Babil’s appearance and look in the teaser received a lot of praise and encouragement from the film industry at large. This also included megastar Amitabh Bachchan who appreciated director Anvita Dutt Guptan’s vision. Bachchan tweeted, “Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well ..(sic).”

Post wrapping up Qala’s first schedule, Babil, in an Instagram post, wrote, “I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!”

Qala is described as a “beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”