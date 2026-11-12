Babil Khan says ‘faced a lot for being myself’: ‘Finally, I don’t care’

Back in May, Babil Khan made headlines after a video of him breaking down and calling Bollywood the “fakest” industry went viral. In the video, he also mentioned several actors, sparking widespread speculation about his emotional state. His team later issued a statement clarifying that the actor was going through a difficult phase. Now, after taking a break of over a year, Babil has opened up about working on managing his emotions and learning not to let them weigh him down. In a recent appearance on the podcast In The Chair With Rachit, the actor spoke about dealing with hurt, finding emotional balance and developing a healthier relationship with himself.

Describing himself, Babil said, “I am easy to love. I am difficult to live with.” When asked what he had learnt in six years of being in the industry, he promptly replied, “I am respectfully unapologetic about being who I am. I will be myself and I have faced a lot for being myself. And I feel like finally I don’t care.”

He clarified that this does not mean he is unaffected when people criticise or dislike him for being himself. However, he has learnt to deal with the hurt better. “The power of that hurt has reduced,” he said, adding, “I still wear my heart on my sleeve.”

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Babil further explained that over the years, he has learnt to build a better relationship with himself and understand his emotions rather than allowing them to consume him. He said even if something hurts him, he will not sulk but understand what his relationship with that pain is. He said he has the ability to detach himself now.

The actor suggested that while he continues to feel emotions deeply, he has learnt not to let them become a burden. Instead of dwelling on painful experiences, he now tries to understand them, process them and move forward.

In the same interview, Babil credited discipline for helping him regain his footing, explaining that without it, he might not have been able to bounce back.

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“Mai nahi sambhal pata,” he said, adding, “Once your body gets used to getting up early and doing things irrespective of how you are feeling, self-belief comes in. Then you become able of doing what you believe in doing.”

He also spoke about how people often mistake his emotional vulnerability for weakness. “They think I don’t have the energy to endure,” he said.

Following the viral video last year, Babil had shared another post in which he wrote about needing time to heal. In a deeply personal and cryptic note, the actor reflected on his struggles with mental health and the toll his emotional turmoil had taken on him.

He wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeve; now I have blood-soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts, insomnia, and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..”

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Shortly before the video went viral, Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, had spoken to Hindustan Times about the pressure her son was under. She explained that he was dealing with not just the demands of his career but also the loss of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, which was pushing him into depression.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the 2022 psychological drama Qala. He subsequently featured in Friday Night Plan, Logout and the Netflix series The Railway Men.