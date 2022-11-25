scorecardresearch
Babil Khan ahead of Qala release: ‘If I was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about my debut’

Ahead of Qala's release, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared why he does not like the terms ‘debut’ and ‘launch’. He shared he wanted to honour his mother’s upbringing.

Babil Khan will be seen in the Netflix film Qala.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set for the release of his first project, Qala. In a recent interview, this star kid shared his disapproval of the term ‘debut’. Babil Khan shared his thoughts ahead of the film’s release. Late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar’s son Babil shared in a recent interview that if he was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about his debut.

“If I was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about my debut. I would have been just an actor trying to get into films, auditioning, and maybe getting a part. Getting recognised through your work is so much greater than inheriting recognition. I feel like the word ‘debut’, and ‘launch’, these things always make the individual greater than the story and the film,” shared Babil Khan with Film Companion.

 

He went on to share, “From the get-go, I wanted to honour my mother’s upbringing. When I got the film I was happy that I was playing a supporting character to a female-led film, it was very important to me.”

Babil shared further, “I don’t feel easy at all and makes me very uncomfortable. Why would an artist want that? I just don’t know. It’s not me. It kind of hurts me, a little bit.”

Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt, and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the background of 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Tripti’s rival. It’s produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix on December 1.

