Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attend Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, see photos and videos

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai on April 17. Siddique’s Iftar party, which used to be a regular affair, took place on Sunday after a gap of two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dholakia among others attended the party.