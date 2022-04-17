scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attend Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, see photos and videos

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash among others attended the party.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 17, 2022 10:23:36 pm
iftar party, salman srk shehnaazSalman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai on April 17. Siddique’s Iftar party, which used to be a regular affair, took place on Sunday after a gap of two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dholakia among others attended the party.

Baba Siddique hosted the Iftar party at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel.

See all inside photos and videos from Baba Siddique’s Iftar party:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Baba Siddique is known for hosting a grand Iftar party during the month of Ramadan every year. Several biggies of B-town, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are often seen at the get-together. Fans will remember that Salman and Shah Rukh hugged and made up after five years of rivalry at Siddique’s Iftar party held in 2013.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement