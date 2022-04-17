Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill attend Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, see photos and videos

Updated: April 17, 2022 10:23:36 pm
Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai on April 17. Siddique’s Iftar party, which used to be a regular affair, took place on Sunday after a gap of two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dholakia among others attended the party.
Baba Siddique hosted the Iftar party at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel.
See all inside photos and videos from Baba Siddique’s Iftar party:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Baba Siddique is known for hosting a grand Iftar party during the month of Ramadan every year. Several biggies of B-town, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are often seen at the get-together. Fans will remember that Salman and Shah Rukh hugged and made up after five years of rivalry at Siddique’s Iftar party held in 2013.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-