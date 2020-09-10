Baba Sehgal’s spin on Backstreet Boys’ I Want it That Way will leave you in splits

Baba Sehgal is known for songs with wacky lyrics. (Photo: Baba Sehgal/Twitter)

What’s better than Baba Sehgal? Four of them! The singer, known for songs with wacky lyrics and redoing older songs with his own crazy lines, has come up with a spin on the classic Backstreet Boys hit “I Want it That Way” from their 1999 album Millennium.

The background music of “Shining tera Daant hai” is exactly the same as “I Want it That Way.” Only the lyrics differ. And what lyrics they are!

The effect of the undoubtedly funny lyrics will depend on you. They may leave you laughing if you do not care much for Backstreet Boys. If you are a fan of the pop band, however, be ready for lots of indignation and even a little queasiness.

Backstreet Boys Hindi mein – Shining tera Daant hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/aHOwS5xYeD — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 9, 2020

Baba Sehgal shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Backstreet Boys Hindi mein – Shining tera Daant hai.”

The music video shows Sehgal or rather four Sehgals singing the song by turns (mimicking the original song in which Backstreet Boys members were crooning the song one after another).

