‘You don’t see if the songs in Lagaan were written by a Hindu or a Muslim’: Baba Azmi doesn’t agree with AR Rahman’s communal comment

AR Rahman recently made headlines when he indirectly hinted at losing work in Bollywood over the past eight years, suggesting that the industry has become increasingly communal. Naturally, such a statement was controversial, quickly dividing opinion online. Several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, slammed the Oscar-winning composer, while others like Javed Akhtar denied witnessing anything of the sort, but refrained from criticizing Rahman outright. The discussion grew so volatile that Rahman eventually issued an apology. By then, however, the damage had been done, and the industry and public alike were left contemplating what prompted such remarks.

Recently, veteran cinematographer Baba Azmi, brother of Shabana Azmi and son of legendary poet Kaifi Azmi, was asked whether he, as a Muslim, has experienced increasing polarization in the industry. He told Just Too Filmy: “I don’t think so. This might just be a passing phase, might be in a small percentage, but no.” When asked whether, at the end of the day, talent ultimately triumphs, he said, “Absolutely. Because when you are watching a film, you don’t think about whether it’s a Muslim person acting in it or not. Either you’re so engrossed in the story, or you don’t like the film at all.”