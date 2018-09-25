Baazaar trailer: Saif Ali Khan’s Shakun Kothari only has money on his mind

Baazaar will hit screens on October 26, 2018. Baazaar will hit screens on October 26, 2018.

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte starrer Baazaar is out. The nearly three-minute trailer features Saif as the filthy rich businessman Shakun Kothari who only cares about money. While Chitrangda Singh presumably plays Saif’s romantic interest in the film, Radhika works as an employee of Saif’s character. We are also introduced to newcomer Rohan Vinod Mehra, late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra’s son. In the trailer, we see Rohan’s character Rizwan Ahmed vying for his boss’ attention.

“World-best marathon runner ka naam bata?” Saif’s character asks his friend at one point in the trailer. He doesn’t get a response, the actor then proceeds to ask, “Aur 100 metre champion?” His friend promptly replies, “Usain Bolt.” Saif then reminds his co-star that no one takes notice of marathon winners. Clearly, Saif’s Shakun is all about earning the big money in the quickest way possible.

Watch the trailer of Baazaar:

A tale of greed and love, Baazaar sees an in-form Saif Ali Khan who commands your attention with his piercing gaze and dramatic punchlines. Baazaar brings together Radhika and Saif, the actors had earlier shared screen space in Netflix’s original series Sacred Games. The synopsis of the film reads, “Bada aadmi Bann ne ke liye, line cross karni padti hai. Baazaar is subject to market risk.”

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith, Radhika Apte, Atul Kulkarni and Saurabh Shukla. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla with a screenplay by Nikkhil Advani, Parveez Sheikh and Aseem Arora.

Baazaar will release on October 26, 2018.

