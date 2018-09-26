Baazaar actor Saif Ali Khan: I feel, as an actor, I am better than ever

Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar. Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar.

At the trailer launch of Baazaar, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan remarked that he wants to choose exciting roles and likes challenging himself as an actor.

He said, “I don’t think of my work anymore as business, where I am trying to make money. By the grace of God, I feel secure. I want to choose exciting roles and I want to challenge myself. I want to do exciting things. It’s such a great time for movies. The kind of roles that one is offered are so different from what they used to be. We are looking at the future. We are pushing boundaries. So, it’s nice to reinvent.”

The actor stands out in the trailer of Baazaar and according to Saif, he is better than ever as an actor.

“I feel, as an actor, I am better than ever and more interested than I have ever been. I am also learning new things. I am getting better every day and I am enjoying the growth that’s happening,” Saif Ali Khan said during a media interaction at the trailer launch of Bazaar.

Since Baazaar is about a Gujarati businessman who only has money on his mind, Saif was asked about his thoughts about big businessmen like Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya stealing money and running to other countries.

He said, “It is terrible. It is horrible. We want less corruption, less scams. We have a very honest line of work. We try to make films, we try to sell films. Most of the times the press catches movie stars to make examples of. You should catch these guys and lambast them every day. Seriously, you should, you know. We are nothing, but small people. The big game is happening somewhere else. We don’t know what the game is. And people say that this one did this, this one did that, and the people are happy. It is like a dustbin. Some celebrities, you know. You get happy with that. You need people to blame but the real people who should be blamed are the ones who are stealing your money.”

Saif Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte , Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra launched the trailer of Baazaar at Bombay Stock Exchange. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, Baazaar is scheduled to release on October 26. Along with Saif Ali Khan, the film stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

