Baarish Ki Jaaye: Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t fit in this off season song by B Praak

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma’s single Baarish Ki Jaaye dropped the video of the song on their YouTube channel DM Desi Melodies, on Saturday.

Baarish Ki Jaaye is written by lyricist and music composer Jaani and voiced by the National Film Award winner B Praak.

This is the first time that Siddiqui has featured in a music video. He can be seen reciting shayari at the start of the video, and as the song progresses the actor can be seen in a mobster’s avatar. His character is trying to woo the differently-abled woman essayed by Sunanda. The storyline of the video does not really match the otherwise soulful lyrics.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to social media to announce the song’s release, Sunanda, who was last seen in yet another single — Pagal Nahi Hona along with Sonu Sood said in a statement, “Over the course of the last 12 months, I’ve been working towards aligning my brand with content that celebrates real life heroes in some form and presenting true life incidents in a spirited yet inspiring manner. After Sonu Sood, it was a wonderful experience working with a stalwart like Nawazuddin and I trained for a month for this outing.”

About playing a differently-abled person in the song, Sunanda said, “Over the years I’ve been involved with a lot of charitable outfits, and some work with developmentally disabled individuals and during the course of my involvement, I was privy to a similar real-life story as portrayed in the track. Each of us has our unique gifts and this is single is a celebration of abilities and knowing that love and affection are not guided by any archetypes. When we look beyond disabilities, persons with special needs can contribute to society.”

The song’s video is directed Punjabi filmmaker Arvindr Khaira and bankrolled by DM Desi Melodies production.