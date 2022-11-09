Baap: Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are rugged gangsters in first poster

The first look of actor Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s Baap was released on Wednesday. Going by the poster with distinct 90s vibes and their no-nonsense looks, it appears the big boys of Bollywood are ready to reclaim big screen glory.

The looks of all four characters has resemblance to their past popular characters or real life fashion statements. Mithoon wears an army cap, paired with his scarf, jeans and shirt while Sunny is wearing, what looks like an American prisoner’s uniform and is sporting a bandana with long hair a la his look in Jeet.

Sanjay brings back his iconic Kaante look with a French beard paired with leather jacket, jeans and shoes, whereas Jackie sports his iconic handkerchief-around-the neck look, similar to a neck scarf and wears a military print jacket. All four actors give a stylish pose as they get clicked looking into the camera.

Jackie posted the first look on Instagram and captioned it, “#BaapOfAllFilms Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal.” Check out the first look of Baap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The film was announced in June with a picture of Jackie, Mithun and Sanjay. Jackie had uploaded the picture of them together and written, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….. @duttsanjay @mithunchakrabortyofficial ?#BAAPofallfilms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Touted as the ultimate action film, Baap’s shooting started in Mumbai and then took place at several parts in India. This is the first time all fours actors are coming together. The film is backed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan and his wife Shairaah Ahmed Khan’s banner Paper Doll Entertainment along with Zee Studios. The remaining cast of the film are yet to be revealed