Baap: Jackie Shroff shares character poster, reveals look of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt

After releasing the first look of his upcoming film Baap, Jackie Shroff has now unveiled the character posters of the movie. Featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Shroff, the film is an action drama and brings the 90s superstars together for the first time.

The character poster of Shroff introduces him as Jaikishan, who is seen wearing a scarf around his neck and a coloured pair of glasses. Dutt exudes the Kaante vibe and plays Ballu in the film. A look at Deol’s character Arjun suggests that the actor is once again back to playing an angry character. Chakraborty’s Yeda Bhagat wears an army cap and a muffler around his neck.

Sharing the posters, Jackie Shroff wrote on Instagram, “Khalnayak ho ya Hero, macha denge Gadar. Koi shaq!!! #BaapOfAllFilms.” The caption hints at the various superhit roles played by each actor. While Sanjay Dutt is popular for his film Khalnayak, Hero marked the debut of Shroff in Bollywood. Gadar was one of the most popular films of Sunny Deol and “Koi Shaq” is the dialogue which became synonymous with Mithun Chakraborty.

Tiger Shroff commented on his father’s post. He wrote, “Bawa🔥.” Divya Dutta also left fire emojis on the post.

Baap is backed by Ahmed Khan and his wife Shairaah Ahmed Khan’s banner Paper Doll Entertainment along with Zee Studios.