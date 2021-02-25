scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to script Sita The Incarnation

Sita - The Incarnation will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 25, 2021 9:39:25 pm
Sita The Incarnation new filmSita- The Incarnation will take the audience on a VFX based journey of "India's mythological magnum opus." (Photo: PR Handout)

Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is all set to write the upcoming multilingual film Sita – The Incarnation, the makers announced on Thursday.

A Human Being Studio production, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

According to the makers, Sita- The Incarnation will take the audience on a VFX based journey of “India’s mythological magnum opus.”

Sita – The Incarnation will be directed by Alaukik Desai.

Prasad is on board to pen its story and screenplay, along with Desai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Manoj Muntashir will pen the film’s dialogues and lyrics.

“An untold story of India”s largest divine epic ”Sita – The incarnation” is being written by #Bahubali”s veteran writer #KVVijendraPrasad and @alaukikdesai along with dialogue and lyrics writer @manojmuntashir, directed under the vision of ace director @alaukikdesai,” the announcement read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Further details about the project are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement