Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to script Sita The Incarnation

Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is all set to write the upcoming multilingual film Sita – The Incarnation, the makers announced on Thursday.

A Human Being Studio production, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

According to the makers, Sita- The Incarnation will take the audience on a VFX based journey of “India’s mythological magnum opus.”

Sita – The Incarnation will be directed by Alaukik Desai.

With grace of Goddess Lakshmi I am thrilled to announce my dream project, SITA- The Incarnation. It’s a pleasure to have #KVVijendraPrasad Sir as writer and @manojmuntashir Sir for Dialogue and Lyrics.

🙏🏻Jai Sita Ram🙏🏻 #Sita_the_incarnation pic.twitter.com/DnrSyUL071 — Alaukik Desai (@alaukikdesai) February 25, 2021

Prasad is on board to pen its story and screenplay, along with Desai.

Manoj Muntashir will pen the film’s dialogues and lyrics.

“An untold story of India”s largest divine epic ”Sita – The incarnation” is being written by #Bahubali”s veteran writer #KVVijendraPrasad and @alaukikdesai along with dialogue and lyrics writer @manojmuntashir, directed under the vision of ace director @alaukikdesai,” the announcement read.

Further details about the project are awaited.