Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Baahubali producer criticises BJP minister’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s clothes in Besharam Rang: ‘Hitting rock bottom now’

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has reacted to MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra's statements regarding Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

deepika padukone, besharam rangDeepika Padukone in a still from Pathaan's Besharam Rang.
As furore over Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone continues, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has expressed his anger at MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s statements. The politician had said that ‘Pathaan was full of faults’ and had ‘toxic mentality’ and threatened to stop the film’s screening in Madhya Pradesh.

Yarlagadda quote-tweeted the post on Twitter and wrote, “We are really hitting rock bottom now.”

The minister had said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”

Besharam Rang is the first song from Pathaan to be released, and sees Deepika and SRK dancing at a beach with others. Choreographer of the song Vaibhavi Merchant had earlier talked to Pinkvilla about Deepika’s costumes and said, “Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew – dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena.” She added, “I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she’s like, yeah, she’s cool to wear this, she’s cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot.”

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years and will release on January 25 next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the story sees him as a ruthless spy, ready for a face-off with John Abraham, the primary antagonist.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:23:17 am
