Baahubali movies to re-release in cinema halls

Karan Johar presented the Prabhas-led film in Hindi. (Photo: Twitter/karanjohar)

SS Rajamouli’s hit films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: Conclusion will arrive on the big screen over a span of two weeks, starting this Friday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who presented the Prabhas-led film in Hindi, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion, re-releasing soon,” Johar tweeted.

While the first part of the franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning, will hit theatres on November 6, the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release on November 13.

Besides Prabhas, Baahubali: The Beginning, that released in 2015, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar among others.

Baahubali, which broke all box-office records, is now considered a benchmark of success for all big-budget films in the country.

