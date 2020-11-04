scorecardresearch
Baahubali movies to re-release in cinema halls

While Baahubali: The Beginning will hit screens this Friday, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will re-release on November 13.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | November 4, 2020 4:43:03 pm
baahubali re-release ss rajamouli prabhasKaran Johar presented the Prabhas-led film in Hindi. (Photo: Twitter/karanjohar)

SS Rajamouli’s hit films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: Conclusion will arrive on the big screen over a span of two weeks, starting this Friday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who presented the Prabhas-led film in Hindi, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion, re-releasing soon,” Johar tweeted.

While the first part of the franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning, will hit theatres on November 6, the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release on November 13.

Besides Prabhas, Baahubali: The Beginning, that released in 2015, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar among others.

Baahubali, which broke all box-office records, is now considered a benchmark of success for all big-budget films in the country.

