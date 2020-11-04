Baahubali movies to re-release in cinema halls

SS Rajamouli’s hit films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: Conclusion will arrive on the big screen over a span of two weeks, starting this Friday.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who presented the Prabhas-led film in Hindi, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion, re-releasing soon,” Johar tweeted.
While the first part of the franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning, will hit theatres on November 6, the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release on November 13.
The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion, re-releasing soon.#Prabhas @RanaDaggubati @ssrajamouli @apoorvamehta18 @Shobu_ #PrasadDevineni @DharmaMovies @AAFilmsIndia @arkamediaworks @zeemusiccompany @BaahubaliMovie pic.twitter.com/ElfmphLg4T
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 4, 2020
Besides Prabhas, Baahubali: The Beginning, that released in 2015, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar among others.
Baahubali, which broke all box-office records, is now considered a benchmark of success for all big-budget films in the country.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.