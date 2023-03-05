scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Baahubali 2 co-producer reacts to Pathaan beating the film’s record: ‘Happy it was Shah Rukh Khan who did it’

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film after its record breaking run at the Indian box office. Its Hindi collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 513.75 crore.

pathan box officePathaan recently dethroned Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
Baahubali 2 co-producer reacts to Pathaan beating the film’s record: ‘Happy it was Shah Rukh Khan who did it’
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been witnessing a record breaking streak at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial recently surpassed the collections of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). 

After learning about Pathaan’s new record, Baahubali 2 co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Shah Rukh and the entire team. He wrote, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!” 

The official twitter handle of Yash Raj Films responded to Shobu’s tweet and said, “Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli – it has inspired us to work harder. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand.”

According to the Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan has collected Rs 1033 crore globally. Baahubali 2’s all-time record in India stands at Rs 510.99 crore nett and Pathaan has managed to mint Rs 513.75 cr so far. Gauri Khan took to her Twitter handle and shared the news, writing, “Record breaking streak.” Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Also read |Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns over Rs 1033 cr worldwide, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee continues dismal run

During a media interaction after the film’s success, Shah Rukh opened up about Pathaan 2. The actor said, “Inshaallah whenever Siddharth Anand wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi (Aditya Chopra) for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I’ll try and give it my best.”

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 16:27 IST
