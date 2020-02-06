Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie is in a war against Syria

Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff starrer releases on March 6. Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff starrer releases on March 6.

The trailer of Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is out. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande.

Tiger and Riteish play brothers in the movie, and it looks like the latter is playing a cop. On a routine visit to Syria, Riteish’s character gets kidnapped, and now it is up to Tiger to save him.

Like the previous Baaghi movies, here too, Tiger’s machismo is on full blast. This franchise is known for its action sequences, and it seems like Ahmed Khan will up the ante with Baaghi 3.

Watch the trailer of Baaghi 3 here:

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi, starring Tiger and Shraddha, released in 2016. Baaghi 2, however, starred Disha Patani alongside Tiger.

Both these films did extraordinary business at the box office. Baaghi earned Rs 76.34 crore, and Baaghi 2 collected Rs 164.38 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The first poster of Baaghi 3 featured Tiger Shroff with the tagline, ‘This time, he’s up against a nation’. In the film, Tiger reprises his role of Ronnie, the martial arts champion.

Baaghi 3 releases on March 6.

