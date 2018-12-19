Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 had one of the biggest openings in 2018. It further amassed over Rs 164 crore. And just to jog your memory, even before the film released in March this year, its makers had announced the third part in the action franchise. The team has now revealed the release date of Baaghi 3 – March 6, 2020.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Wednesday.

Tiger Shroff wrote, “And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians. 😊🙏” Director Ahmed Khan tweeted, “Baaghians, your love has resulted in this – #Baaghi3 is releasing on 6th March 2020.” Even Warda Nadiadwala took to twitter and shared the news. She wrote, “Excitement level increases as our REBEL is back 🔥😍 Soo happy to announce the 3rd addition to the franchise! It’s time for #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”

Baaghi, which released in 2016, had Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger. She was replaced by Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the sequel. Even as the makers made the latest announcement, they have kept the name of Baaghi 3’s female lead under wraps.

While Baaghi was inspired by 2004 Telugu film Varsham, Baaghi 2 was a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

Tiger plays the role of Ranveer Pratap Singh a.k.a. Ronnie in the franchise, which stands out for its high-octane action and Tiger’s noteworthy martial arts stunts.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.