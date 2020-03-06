Baaghi 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff film gets positive response

Baaghi 3 movie review: The Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to rake in the moolah. Baaghi 3 movie review: The Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to rake in the moolah.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 releases today. The actioner is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise and marks the reunion of Shraddha and Tiger, who earlier shared screen space in Baaghi.

Baaghi 3 has been helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Apart from Shraddha and Tiger, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Tiger threw light on the plot of Baaghi 3. He said, “It’s man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I am fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little VFX has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir.”

Tiger Shroff also told indianexpress.com that Baaghi 3 is a family film with all kinds of emotions.

“Baaghi 3 is all about family and togetherness. It has got action, romance, humour and has very interesting characters,” the Baaghi 3 star said.

The screenplay of Baaghi 3 has been penned by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra and Madhur Sharma. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.