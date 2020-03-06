Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
Baaghi 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff film gets positive response

Baaghi 3 movie review and release live updates: Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma and Ankita Lokhande.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2020 9:10:12 am
Baaghi 3 Baaghi 3 movie review: The Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to rake in the moolah.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 releases today. The actioner is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise and marks the reunion of Shraddha and Tiger, who earlier shared screen space in Baaghi.

Baaghi 3 has been helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Apart from Shraddha and Tiger, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Tiger threw light on the plot of Baaghi 3. He said, “It’s man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I am fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little VFX has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir.”

Tiger Shroff also told indianexpress.com that Baaghi 3 is a family film with all kinds of emotions.

“Baaghi 3 is all about family and togetherness. It has got action, romance, humour and has very interesting characters,” the Baaghi 3 star said.

The screenplay of Baaghi 3 has been penned by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra and Madhur Sharma. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

Highlights

    09:10 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Baaghi 3 opens well

    Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared on Twitter, "#Baaghi3 opens with good 25-30% occupancy in early morning shows across India."

    08:55 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Baaghi 3 box office prediction

    Predicting the film’s opening day collection to be around Rs 20-22 crore, film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Baaghi 3 is a wide commercial release and is expected to open in over 3000 screens.” He added, "Baaghi is a successful franchise, and whatever visuals we have seen of the film until now, they are awesome. They would definitely compel the audience to watch the film on the big screen. Also, its trailer has been received well, and everyone is in awe of it. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the film.”

    Also read | Here’s how much Tiger Shroff film Baaghi 3 will earn on Day 1

    08:43 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Kapil Sharma on Baaghi 3: Full paisa wasool movie

    Sharing a photo with actor Tiger Shroff, Kapil Sharma wished him good luch for his film Baaghi 3. He wrote on Instagram, "All the very best to my younger bro n very talented @tigerjackieshroff n the entire team of #baaghi3 full paisa wasool movie 🥳🥳🥳 go n watch with ur family #action #romance #comedy #drama all together 🤩 in cinemas tomorrow 🤗"

    08:31 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Shraddha Kapoor share photos from Baaghi 3 screening
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Screening time! ✨ Tomorrow, our film is yours 💜

    A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

    08:20 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Baaghi 3 records good advance booking

    Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared Baaghi 3 has recorded good advance booking. He wrote on Twitter, "#Baaghi3 advance booking collection has surpassed #Tanhaji , records highest advance booking this year 2020."

    08:13 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    'Tiger Shroff delivers a terrific performance'

    In his other tweet, Umair Sandhu added, "Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board.#TigerShroff delivers a terrific performance and enters successfully in the intense zone. It’s great to see how he’s able to look agitated and at the same time quite vulnerable.His action and dance as expected makes for Paisa Vasool."

    08:00 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    'Sure shot blockbuster'

    UAE censor board member Umair Sandhu took to Twitter to share his views on Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Sandhu tweeted, "First Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board. It is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances. With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐" 

    Recently, Baaghi 3 courted controversy. Tiger Shroff's character threatened to wipe Syria off the map in the trailer of the movie. Since then, both Tiger and Riteish have issued statements on the subject.

    “At the end of the day, it’s just a film. The intent was just to show, if anything happens to my brother… The characters are so much in love with each other, there is so much bromance, that this boy will do anything for his brother, go to any extent if something happens to him. So I think it was just in an outburst to express his emotions,” Tiger said in a group interview.

    Riteish Deshmukh added, “I feel if you love your brother or any family member or if you think there’s a certain country responsible for it, you’ll say the same thing. This feeling is not there in everyone’s destiny. My character is fortunate to have someone who doesn’t question, if his brother has been beaten, he will hit back.”

