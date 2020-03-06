Baaghi 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff film gets positive response

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 releases today. The actioner is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise and marks the reunion of Shraddha and Tiger, who earlier shared screen space in Baaghi.
Baaghi 3 has been helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Apart from Shraddha and Tiger, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.
In an earlier interview with PTI, Tiger threw light on the plot of Baaghi 3. He said, “It’s man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I am fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little VFX has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir.”
Tiger Shroff also told indianexpress.com that Baaghi 3 is a family film with all kinds of emotions.
“Baaghi 3 is all about family and togetherness. It has got action, romance, humour and has very interesting characters,” the Baaghi 3 star said.
The screenplay of Baaghi 3 has been penned by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra and Madhur Sharma. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared on Twitter, "#Baaghi3 opens with good 25-30% occupancy in early morning shows across India."
Predicting the film’s opening day collection to be around Rs 20-22 crore, film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Baaghi 3 is a wide commercial release and is expected to open in over 3000 screens.” He added, "Baaghi is a successful franchise, and whatever visuals we have seen of the film until now, they are awesome. They would definitely compel the audience to watch the film on the big screen. Also, its trailer has been received well, and everyone is in awe of it. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the film.”
Sharing a photo with actor Tiger Shroff, Kapil Sharma wished him good luch for his film Baaghi 3. He wrote on Instagram, "All the very best to my younger bro n very talented @tigerjackieshroff n the entire team of #baaghi3 full paisa wasool movie 🥳🥳🥳 go n watch with ur family #action #romance #comedy #drama all together 🤩 in cinemas tomorrow 🤗"
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared Baaghi 3 has recorded good advance booking. He wrote on Twitter, "#Baaghi3 advance booking collection has surpassed #Tanhaji , records highest advance booking this year 2020."
In his other tweet, Umair Sandhu added, "Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board.#TigerShroff delivers a terrific performance and enters successfully in the intense zone. It’s great to see how he’s able to look agitated and at the same time quite vulnerable.His action and dance as expected makes for Paisa Vasool."
UAE censor board member Umair Sandhu took to Twitter to share his views on Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Sandhu tweeted, "First Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board. It is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances. With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐"