Baadshaho actor Ileana D’Cruz: Cannot sweet-talk to people to get a film

Ileana D’Cruz explains that she is on the sets of any movie to work. Ileana D’Cruz explains that she is on the sets of any movie to work.

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude, says she has got all her films on merit and she does not want to impress people to get work.

“People could take (attitude) as arrogance but actually it is not! I could be very nice to people, go out for coffee and dinner or socialize to become their favourite, but I choose not to do that. I cannot sweet-talk to people to get a film,” Ileana, who will soon be seen in Milan Luthria’s upcoming film Baadshaho, told IANS here.

“Rather I want to be chosen for a film when the director would think that I can do justice to the role and that I am talented. So far, all the films that I have got are based on my merit,” she added.

After a successful journey in the South Indian film industry, Ileana debuted in Bollywood with the film Barfi! in 2012, and acted in various films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom and Mubarakan before the upcoming Baadshaho.

Coming from a non-filmy background, asked if she manages to make friends in the industry, the actor said, “I am not rude to anyone. As a professional I want all my co-stars, director, producer and colleagues to feel easy and comfortable working with me, but I am not walking into a film set to make friends. I am here to work, this is my professional world and I want to do good work here. I do not take some extra steps to become a friend or develop a relationship with other co-stars. End of the film, if we become friends that is a bonus,” said Ileana.

So, how does Ileana spend her leisure time? “I like going out with close friends. I watch a lot of animated films and TV as stress busters, I love shopping! I can shop from anywhere in the world whether it is from footpath or shopping mall, I shop from everywhere,” shared the actor.

Scheduled to release on September 1, “Baadshaho” has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by T-Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App