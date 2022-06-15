B Praak’s newborn baby passes away

Singer B Praak took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his baby passed away at the time of birth.

His note on Instagram read, “With deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us privacy at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

Gauahar Khan took to the comments section and extended her support to the family. She wrote, “Oh god. May god give ur wife n you strength! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for the baby who is now an 👼.”

Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, “🙏😢 Prayers for you guys 🙌.” Ammy Virk commented, “Waheguru waheguru waheguru… Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te.”

In April, B Praak and his wife Meera had shared a pregnancy post on Instagram. The caption read, “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime 👼🤰🏻#summer2022 ❤️❤️.”

B Praak and Meera welcomed their baby boy Adabb in 2020.