Ayushmann, Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer postponed as Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 50 cr on Day 1

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has been changed. Instead of October 9, the film will now hit the theatres on October 23. The move comes even as Drishyam 3 crosses the Rs 60 crore mark on its opening day.

Announcing the new release date, a press note from the film’s team read, “Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace.”