scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G set for OTT debut on Netflix on this date

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Doctor GPoster of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Doctor G will be released for streaming on Netflix on December 11. The campus comedy-drama, which released on October 14, marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming Prime Video series Afsos. The streamer shared the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday evening.

“Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec! #DoctorGonNetflix,” Netflix India posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, Doctor G follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Ayushmann currently features in An Action Hero, which released in theatres on December 2.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 01:11:20 pm
Next Story

Airplane crash in Gulf of Mexico leaves 2 dead, 1 missing

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close