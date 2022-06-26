Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is now streaming on this OTT platform

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is now available to stream on Netflix nearly a month after it released in cinemas. The film dropped on the streaming giant on June 26. The streaming platform made the announcement and shared a poster of Ayushmann from the film.

The caption read, “Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek arrives on June 26, only on Netflix.”

Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek, arrives on June 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rHDlIxiN1U — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

Anek revolves around the geo-political issues surrounding the north east region of the country. The movie received a mixed to negative response from the audiences and critics alike. Critics said that film wasn’t able to delve fully into the political context and skimmed the surface of the real issues.

When asked whether Anek harbours a saviour complex, the actor had told indianexpress.com, “I don’t think we have diverted ourselves to that saviour complex which people get criticised for. This is a film about the Northeast, and the protagonists are the actors of the Northeast. Till now, we have only seen character actors from the Northeast, but Andrea (Kevichüsa) is the lead actor, and she probably has an equal amount of screen time as mine. 70 per cent of the cast of the film is from the region. It’s their story, narrated by them.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek failed to perform at the box office and was bulldozed by Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anek also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. It had one of the lowest openings in 2022, and earned only around Rs 1.75 crore on the first day and continued to struggle till the time it was in cinemas. Anek was Ayushmann’s lowest-performing film in recent years as the actor has seen numerous hits like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, and Dream Girl previously.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has other projects lined up, including Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh, and An Action Hero with Jaideep Ahlawat.