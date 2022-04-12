Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek avoids clash with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, gets new release date

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday announced the new release date of his film Anek. Earlier, the movie was expected to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar on May 13. After producers of both the films had a discussion, the makers of Anek decided to shift the movie’s release date. It will now hit theatres on May 27.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to announce the new release date. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, “All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May, 2022.” In the poster, Ayushmann, who is holding a gun, is ready for battle. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is said to be Anubhav’s most expensive movie till date.

Talking about Anek, Anubhav said, “A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of Anek by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films (Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar) in a spaced out manner.”

Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana have previously collaborated on the 2019 film Article 15. Anek marks their second collaboration.

Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.