Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Anubhav Sinha’s Anek: ‘An untouched subject, important new age cinema’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday shared that he has finished filming Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming action-thriller Anek. Getting emotional on the last day of the shoot, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram that Anek is a film that represents new age cinema and explores a subject that’s untouched in Hindi cinema.

“It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East,” Ayushmann wrote alongside a series of photos from the set of the film.

Anek marks Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Anubhav after the much-acclaimed Article 15 in 2019.

The film, which is touted as Anubhav’s most expensive project till date, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 17. Not much is known about Anek except that Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man named Joshua and the film has been extensively shot in the North East.