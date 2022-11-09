Ayushmann Khurrana wonders if he can pull off the action hero image in the first poster of An Action Hero. See photo

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled his look from his next film An Action Hero on Wednesday. In the poster, Ayushmann is posing with a gun as he stands in front of a frame with commandos ready for a mission.

The Doctor G actor wrote in the caption, “Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! 💪🏻 Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga? (Action Hero comes out of the poster. I could manage to act out the fights, but will I be able to actually fight?)”

An Action Hero’s trailer will be released on November 11. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 2.

An Action Hero is Ayushmann Khurrana’s first action film. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie was previously described as a “slick action and offbeat satire.” The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai. In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Ayushmann called An Action Hero a ‘genre-breaker’ for him. “My next is an action film, it is called Action Hero, and I am learning MMA (mixed martial arts) for that and that’s going to be a big challenge for me because it is a genre-breaker for me,” he said.

In a previous statement, Ayushmann spoke about how An Action Hero is disruptive. “I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for,” he said.

In 2022, Ayushmann Khurrana has appeared in Anek and Doctor G. While Anek failed to make a mark at the box office, Doctor G did better in comparison. But both these films failed to recreate Ayushmann’s earlier successes.

After An Action Hero, Ayushmann will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.