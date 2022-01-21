Ayushmann Khurrana unboxes wishes on wife Tahira’s birthday, reveals ‘first song’ he sung for her in 2001

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had a special wish for wife, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, as she celebrated her 39th birthday. While the actor seems to be away from home for work, he made sure that the birthday girl did not miss him.

Ayushmann compiled photos of Tahira and shared them as an Instagram reel as a cover of the song ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ plays in the background. “Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm.. ❤️,” he wrote.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in the year 2008 after dating for a while. The couple have two kids Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be shooting his upcoming film An Action Hero in London. Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, and backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

Ayushmann also has the film titled Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah in his kitty. He also has Anek in the pipeline, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor.