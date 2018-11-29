Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome, writes Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira as she fights Stage 1a cancer

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and actor Tahira Kashyap revealed she was suffering from breast cancer in September this year. She then underwent six sessions of chemotherapy. Now that the actor-turned-director is preparing for the next six sessions, she has once again shared a long Instagram post which she has dedicated to her journey while battling cancer until now.

Sharing a photo of herself clad in a T-shirt that reads “F##k Cancer”, Tahira has written, “That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life.”

The 35-year-old continued, “I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁”

Thanking her husband Ayushmann, her parents and her friends for their unconditional love and support, Tahira wrote, “This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally, I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏”

In the hashtags Tahir used along with the post, she mentioned being bruised but not broken. Just like her previous post, the actor-director once again emphasised on spreading awareness about breast cancer.