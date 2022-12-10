Ayushmann Khurrana feels he is a ‘south Indian born in a north Indian family’, says he wants to work with Fahadh Faasil

Hindi film actors are keen to diversify their filmography and with the increasing trend of pan-Indian films, many have shown their interest in working in regional films. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has only worked in Hindi film until now, recently said that he was keen to work in Malayalam films and would be interested in sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil.

At Agenda Aaj Tak, when Ayushmann was asked if he would like to work in regional cinema, the actor said, “Bilkul (absolutely).” “I am more attracted to South Indian cinema. Sometimes it feels like I am a South Indian born in a North Indian family. I am a huge fan of Malayalam cinema and I would want to work with Fahadh Faasil. He is one of the greatest content creators in the country and he is very inspirational. So, I think that collaboration would be really superb,” he said.

When asked if he would want to work in Punjabi films as well, the actor said that he would choose Malayalam films for now.

This is not the first time Ayushmann has expressed his love for Malayalam cinema. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hangama, he said, “I think we have a lot to learn from down South. They know their audience, and there’s passionate professionalism there.”

Previously, Ayushmann’s films like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, were remade in Tamil as Nenjukku Needhi and Veetla Vishesaham.

Ayushmann’s recent release An Action Hero has received glowing reviews from critics but failed to take off at the box office. In 2022, he was also seen in Anek and Doctor G, and both these films did not perform at the box office.