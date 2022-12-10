scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana feels he is a ‘south Indian born in a north Indian family’, says he wants to work with Fahadh Faasil

Ayshmann Khurrana expressed his desire to work in Malayalam films and said that he wants to share screen space with Fahadh Faasil.

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to work with Fahadh Faasil (Image: Still from Kumbalangi Nights trailer and Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)

Hindi film actors are keen to diversify their filmography and with the increasing trend of pan-Indian films, many have shown their interest in working in regional films. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has only worked in Hindi film until now, recently said that he was keen to work in Malayalam films and would be interested in sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil.

At Agenda Aaj Tak, when Ayushmann was asked if he would like to work in regional cinema, the actor said, “Bilkul (absolutely).” “I am more attracted to South Indian cinema. Sometimes it feels like I am a South Indian born in a North Indian family. I am a huge fan of Malayalam cinema and I would want to work with Fahadh Faasil. He is one of the greatest content creators in the country and he is very inspirational. So, I think that collaboration would be really superb,” he said.

When asked if he would want to work in Punjabi films as well, the actor said that he would choose Malayalam films for now.

ALSO READ |Ayushmann Khurrana says his early success in movies made him arrogant: ‘I thought I had arrived’

This is not the first time Ayushmann has expressed his love for Malayalam cinema. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hangama, he said, “I think we have a lot to learn from down South. They know their audience, and there’s passionate professionalism there.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

Previously, Ayushmann’s films like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, were remade in Tamil as  Nenjukku Needhi and Veetla Vishesaham.

Ayushmann’s recent release An Action Hero has received glowing reviews from critics but failed to take off at the box office. In 2022, he was also seen in Anek and Doctor G, and both these films did not perform at the box office.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:28:45 pm
Next Story

We’ve to rectify our silly mistakes: Deepti Sharma

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close