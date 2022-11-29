Ayushmann Khurrana faces off against Tiger Shroff as they decide who is the better action hero: ‘Heropanti dikhate hue’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is presently promoting his upcoming film An Action Hero, joined hands with popular action star Tiger Shroff to promote his foray into action movies. In a new video shared by Ayushmann, Tiger and him are engaged in a rivalry with each other, but it’s all played for laughs.

The two actors end up in a thumb battle which ends with Tiger promoting Ayushmann’s upcoming film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Ayushmann shared the video with the caption, “Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue 🤪🥷🏻🤺 Catch #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

An Action Hero marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s third release of the year after Anek and Doctor G. Both these films failed to impress the audience and critics.

Also Read | Kantara: Bollywood is learning all the wrong lessons from all the wrong films

Ayushmann recently told PTI, “I need to break (away) from it. I need to get away from taboo subjects and make a film that is more relatable if I aspire for a theatrical release. That’s the evolution or maybe learning I’ve got from the last two years. This film (An Action Hero) is devoid of any messaging as such. It’s just pure thrill, entertainment.”

He added, “I am always looking for something that is different from my image. This fit into the bill not just because it was a really juicy character but it’s a very different film and character for me.”

An Action Hero releases in theatres on December 2.