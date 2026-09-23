Ayushmann on chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer: ‘I do whatever the script demands’

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with two back-to-back releases, Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya. At the trailer launch of Udta Teer on Wednesday, September 24, Khurrana, along with the film’s cast and crew, spoke about doing a spy comedy with a twist. The film sees Ayushmann Khurrana play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and, despite retaining his patriotism, forgets which country he belongs to and starts believing he is Indian.

In the film, Ayushmann plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss. He starts believing he is Indian and this confusion forms the basis of the film’s situational comedy and chaos. At the trailer launch, Ayushmann was asked whether it was difficult for him to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while playing a Pakistani agent. The actor said he simply followed what the script demanded of his character.