You are my companion, lover, best friend: Ayushmann Khurrana to Tahira Kashyap on anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate 12 years of their marriage. (Photo: Instagram/ayushmannkhurrana)

On their 12th wedding anniversary, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana called his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap his lover, companion and life coach.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in 2008 after a long-term relationship. The couple has two kids — son Virajveer (eight) and six-year-old daughter Varushka.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared an adorable picture with Tahira, writing that their love will last longer than a lifetime.

“Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap ❤️ Umm..” wrote the Andhadhun actor.

Tahira shared the same photo of the two of them together on social media and wrote that she loved his love. The post was captioned, “And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag ‘aaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides😉 umm❤️ #happyanniversary.”

On the work front, while Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor’s yet-untitled romantic film with Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap is basking in the rave reviews of her book, 12 commandments of Being a Woman.

