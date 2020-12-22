scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | December 22, 2020 12:07:07 pm
Doctor G movieAyushmann Khurrana will don a doctor's coat in Doctor G. (Photo: Junglee Pictures/Twitter)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a doctor in Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap’s first film, Doctor G. The movie will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

Talking about Doctor G, Ayushmann said in a statement, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

Doctor G is said to be a campus comedy drama. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

