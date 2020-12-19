Ayushmann Khurrana to spend Christmas and New Year with family in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is excited to be spending Christmas and New Year with his family in Chandigarh.

The actor, who is shooting in the city for his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said, “It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year, and I know it will be priceless.”

Ayushmann added that the celebrations are going to be a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Abhishek Kapoor on the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram) Ayushmann Khurrana with Abhishek Kapoor on the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

“We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year’s eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my covid tests, get the reports and go home. I will be able to spend time with my family and hug them. I haven’t been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurrana’s, and I’m looking forward to bringing in the new year with them,” the 36-year-old concluded.

