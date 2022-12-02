scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks the ‘OG Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar for his cameo in An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero was released on December 2. Akshay Kumar is also a part of the film.

akshay kumar, ayushmann khurranaAkshay Kumar has a cameo in An Action Hero. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for Akshay Kumar. Ayushmann posted a picture with the ‘OG Khiladi’ and thanked him for being a part of the movie An Action Hero.

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann wrote, “Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful😇🙏🏽😎.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Also read |An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat deliver a caper which is mostly fun

Fans also loved Akshay Kumar’s cameo in An Action Hero. One of the fans wrote, “Action film ho aur khiladi kumar na ho to maja ni aayega na.” Another fan commented, “Massst scene tha ❤️ movie toh aur kamaal ki thi.”

 

In an interview with Firstpost, Ayushmann Khurrana had said that action is the toughest genre. He said, “It’s the toughest genre as an actor I feel. It’s an added skill if you’re good with action, but if there’s a story, that’s what matters the most. So it has to be a balance of both, in the correct way. What does it take to be an action hero? I think the ability to take punches and deliver punches at the same time.”

The actor added, “This is the first time I’m playing a Superstar in a film, so I don’t know how relatable that persona will be. But at the same time, this is a film about a Superstar, an extraordinary person getting into an ordinary situation; vengeance, real-life fight. I think that’s what makes this very different. It’s an area between real and reel life, and how vulnerable a Superstar can get.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:33:21 pm
Next Story

Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close