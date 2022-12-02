Ayushmann Khurrana thanks the ‘OG Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar for his cameo in An Action Hero

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for Akshay Kumar. Ayushmann posted a picture with the ‘OG Khiladi’ and thanked him for being a part of the movie An Action Hero.

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann wrote, “Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful😇🙏🏽😎.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Fans also loved Akshay Kumar’s cameo in An Action Hero. One of the fans wrote, “Action film ho aur khiladi kumar na ho to maja ni aayega na.” Another fan commented, “Massst scene tha ❤️ movie toh aur kamaal ki thi.”

In an interview with Firstpost, Ayushmann Khurrana had said that action is the toughest genre. He said, “It’s the toughest genre as an actor I feel. It’s an added skill if you’re good with action, but if there’s a story, that’s what matters the most. So it has to be a balance of both, in the correct way. What does it take to be an action hero? I think the ability to take punches and deliver punches at the same time.”

The actor added, “This is the first time I’m playing a Superstar in a film, so I don’t know how relatable that persona will be. But at the same time, this is a film about a Superstar, an extraordinary person getting into an ordinary situation; vengeance, real-life fight. I think that’s what makes this very different. It’s an area between real and reel life, and how vulnerable a Superstar can get.”

An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.