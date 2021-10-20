Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor’s Maldives vacation is made of stars and sea, see photos

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a family vacation. The actor has flown to the Maldives with his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. The fans of the actor are in for a treat as he, along with Tahira, has been sharing glimpses of their holiday on social media.

Ayushmann recently posted a photo of himself with Tahira from their luxury resort. The couple shared their photo with the blue sea as the backdrop, “Marlyn and me 🤍 @tahirakashyap.” While the Gulabo Sitabo actor has sported an all-black look, Tahira looks gorgeous in her beachwear.

The photo got a lot of attention from the couple’s friends and colleagues. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented on it saying, “Hotties”. Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote, “@tahirakashyap what is this hotness ! 😍🔥”. Hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Couple Goals … Love it 🙌🔥❤️.”

Ayushmann also shared a mirror selfie and wished his fans a good morning.

Earlier, Tahira had shared a video of herself having fun with her daughter Varushka on the vacation. In the video, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a cycle ride as they explored an island. Sharing the video, Tahira called her daughter her “soulmate forever”. The writer also posted a photo of herself in a bikini, clicked by her husband Ayushmann. She captioned it, “I am raw , I am me, I come in all shapes and sizes, I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul, Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me💛 #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile 🙄😄 @discoversoneva #experiencesoneva #discoversoneva #soneva25 #sonevajani.”

Not just Ayushmann and Tahira, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are also enjoying a family vacation in Maldives. They have also been sharing beautiful pictures of themselves. On Tuesday, Mira shared a picture of “love of my life” Shahid as they sat down for dinner. She captioned it, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the Lover who counts the stars #Rumi 🌕#fullmoon with the love of my life.”

On the work front, Shahid is looking forward to the release of his film Jersey. Ayushmann Khurrana also has the release of his romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui scheduled for this year.