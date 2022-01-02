scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Ayushmann-Tahira wish their son Virajveer a happy birthday, share glimpses of their multi-talented boy

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap shared multiple photos of their little man on his special day. Check them out.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 2, 2022 4:36:46 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana son birthdayIt is Ayushmann Khurrana's son Virajveer's birthday. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer turned a year old on January 2. The doting dad took to his Instagram account to share a birthday wish for him. Ayushmann shared multiple photos of his little man, while elaborating about what drives him forward.

“Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer. ❤️,” posted Ayushmann Khurrana wishing his son Virajveer.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Looks like Virajveer has inherited many skills, just like his dad. Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wished her ‘love’ a happy birthday.

“My nikka musician❤️ so much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love💕,” posted Tahira.

Time and again, both Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap share photos with their kids. They also have a daughter, named Varushka Khurrana.

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, along with Vaani Kapoor.

