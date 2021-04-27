Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap donate to the Maharashtra CM relief fund: ‘This pandemic has broken our hearts’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap thanked people across for helping each other in this difficult time. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared that he and wife Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund in a bid to support the fight against Covid-19. The actor thanked people for stepping forward ‘to do as much as possible for each other’.

The Article 15 actor shared how the current times have taught us to stand in solidarity with each other. “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis,” he wrote adding that the pandemic has once again asked us ‘to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support’.

The actor went on to thank people who have been actively amplifying resources and pleas on social media and off it. “People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. ”

Ayushmann Khurrana further shared that while they have been constantly doing their bit, it was time to come together as a community and care for each other. “We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit.”

Before Ayushmann and Tahira, Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation. Apart from monetary help, many celebrities like Tapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt have joined the online Covid warrior force and are supporting communities and individuals to aid patients source hospital beds, medicines, plasma and oxygen across the country,